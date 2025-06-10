The Bulwark

Did Cops Really Trample Protestors?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 10, 2025
∙ Paid
2
7
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky team up for an especially unfiltered episode of FYPod, recorded just after Trump sent 500 Marines into Los Angeles in response to protests over ICE raids. Cameron reflects on his messy MSNBC appearance, overshares about his Hinge profile, and explains why Gen Z isn’t showing up in the streets—yet.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

