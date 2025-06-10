Did Cops Really Trample Protestors?

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky team up for an especially unfiltered episode of FYPod, recorded just after Trump sent 500 Marines into Los Angeles in response to protests over ICE raids. Cameron reflects on his messy MSNBC appearance, overshares about his Hinge profile, and explains why Gen Z isn’t showing up in the streets—yet.
