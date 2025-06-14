The Bulwark

Matt Gaetz Accidentally Made Me Famous! (w/ Olivia Julianna)

Jun 14, 2025
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky talk this week with the unapologetic, unfiltered, and very online Olivia Julianna. From viral showdowns with Matt Gaetz to raising millions for abortion funds, Olivia shares her journey from a conservative Texas upbringing to becoming a nationally recognized liberal activist and DNC speaker.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

