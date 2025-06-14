Matt Gaetz Accidentally Made Me Famous! (w/ Olivia Julianna)

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky talk this week with the unapologetic, unfiltered, and very online Olivia Julianna. From viral showdowns with Matt Gaetz to raising millions for abortion funds, Olivia shares her journey from a conservative Texas upbringing to becoming a nationally recognized liberal activist and DNC speaker.
