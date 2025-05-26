The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump’s Memorial Day Ad Is Highkey Insane

Tim Miller
May 26, 2025
21
17
Tim and Cameron talk Trump’s new military ad drop that rails against “wokeness,” Trump’s commencement speech on trophy wives and yachts in Monaco, Chinese military robot dogs, and the rise of hyper-masculine religious movements.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

