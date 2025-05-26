Trump’s Memorial Day Ad Is Highkey Insane

Tim and Cameron talk Trump’s new military ad drop that rails against “wokeness,” Trump’s commencement speech on trophy wives and yachts in Monaco, Chinese military robot dogs, and the rise of hyper-masculine religious movements.
