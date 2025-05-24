The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
9

Housing Crisis Gets Worse! Cam’s Fairytale Wedding

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 24, 2025
∙ Paid
12
9
Share

In this fiery and hilarious episode of FYPod, Tahra Hoops joins hosts Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller to take on the housing crisis, debunk deregulation dogma, and clap back at the lazy narratives blaming young people for everything. From corporate landlords to purity politics, nothing is safe.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture