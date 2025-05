Cam Kasky speaks with Deja Foxx, who since being a guest on FYPod has launched her candidacy for Arizona's 7th congressional district. They talk about the need for newer, younger voices in Congress and why she decided this special election was the best opportunity.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.



FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.