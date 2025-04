Andrew Egger talks with Mona about the obscene Oval Office spectacle with Trump and Bukele as well as the attacks on Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor and what it means for all US citizens.

Leave a comment

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

To add this Bulwark+ podcast to your player of choice, click here.