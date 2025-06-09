The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Travis's avatar
Travis
25mEdited

I'm going to remind folks about a few things as this situation continues:

1) Law enforcement and the military are majority-conservative institutions by personnel count and associated political/cultural views--especially cultural views (read: they're mostly MAGA)

2) MAGA views liberals as sub-American domestic enemies

3) The constitutional oath the military takes highlights that they are sworn to defend the constitution against "all enemies, foreign AND domestic"

4) Trump and Hegseth will work to describe the protestors as domestic enemies of the country

5) Hegseth controls UCMJ prosecutions and Bondi controls federal prosecutions (or lack thereof)

6) Trump is the most powerful JAG in the country for the next 3.5 years via pardon powers that he won't hesitate to employ to pardon any US troops who injure/kill liberal sub-American protestors

All of these institutional precursors is a recipe for the military shooting liberal protestors and for the president to pardon them for doing so (think Hegseth/Bondi are even going to bring charges in an event like that via the UCMJ/federal law?).

3 replies
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
17m

Sam's cheap shot is exactly that...cheap. The DNC is NOT the Democratic party. If you polled 1000 registered Democrats in this country, I'd be surprised if more than 2 knew the name of either the current or the former DNC chair. I follow politics pretty closely, and if you'd asked me on Friday to name the DNC chair, I would have drawn a blank.

Come on, Sam. Let's keep our eyes on the ball. This isn't a Democratic (capital D) emergency. It's an American one.

