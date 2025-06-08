FREE ANDRY: A Big Gay Live Show With Tim Miller, Sarah Longwell and Jon Lovett

Tim, Sarah and Jon Lovett, co-host of Pod Save America, join together for a big, beautiful, gay-as-hell fundraiser during WorldPride to support Andry José Hérnandez Romero and other individuals wrongfully disappeared to El Salvador without due process.

Jon, Tim and Sarah open the floor to two people doing the hard, important work for justice: Andry’s lawyer and President of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Lindsay Toczylowski, and Congressman Robert Garcia. Then Lovett takes us to the library for some good old fashioned reads of the Trump administration with help from the audience.

Later, they are joined by the incredible Tara Hoot to finally answer the age-old question: Who’s better at trivia—gay or straight people?

Join them as they laugh, they listen, and they learn a lot bout lesbians. Like, a lot. And in the end, isn’t that what Pride Month is all about?

Watch Tim, Jon and Sarah’s speeches from our Free Andry rally at the steps of the Supreme Court

Want to help to support Andry and the other detained immigrants? Donate here :

FreeAndry.org

