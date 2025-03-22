It's Really Good and Really Bad (with Mark Leibovich)

We're checking in on first-time Trump voters as Trump's reign of chaos continues. Some love what they're getting and think Democrats are out over their skis. Others are wondering when Trump will get around to fixing the economy. Atlantic staff writer and legendary DC chronicler Mark Leibovich joins Sarah to discuss what to make of it all.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Wants the Nightmare to End

Thank You for Your Servitude

This Town

