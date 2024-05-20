Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

(Photo by Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

HOW MANY LAST STRAWS can there be? When it comes to the Supreme Court, the supply appears to be infinite. The Court needs an extreme makeover ASAP, and that is far from an extreme idea. It’s the only path back to a high court that is trustworthy, balanced, logical, and durable. The latest shock is the photo of an upside-down American flag—a symbol adopted by Donald Trump supporters, including the “Stop the Steal” movement to keep him in office after he lost—on display outside Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s house in January 2021, just days after an insurrectionist mob waving some upside-down flags attacked the U.S. Capitol.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN HAS STRONGLY supported Israel in its war against Hamas. Days after Hamas slaughtered Israeli civilians on October 7, Biden went to Israel to affirm America’s support for the Jewish state and to reject false accusations that Israel had bombed a Gaza hospital. He fought to pass $26 billion in wartime aid to Israel, and he ordered U.S. forces to help Israel thwart a massive Iranian aerial attack. But Biden has drawn one limit. Two weeks ago, he withheld a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. In a CNN interview, he explained—correctly—that “civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs.”

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Get 30 day free trial

AUSTIN SARAT AND DENNIS AFTERGUT: Republicans Against the Rule of Law

AS DISGRACED FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP campaigns to return to power and remake the executive branch, last week brought evidence of the spread of the virus of Trumpism into the two other branches of government. One central role of the Supreme Court and Congress is to check a demagogic president’s power, not to aid and abet it; but last week’s stories suggest that neither will be fully up to the task should Trump return to the White House next January.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🚨OVERTIME🚨

A WWII Dummy Tank at the Spy Museum.

Happy Monday! I hope you had a restful and fun weekend. It was rainy here, but we enjoyed a family birthday event and a trip to the Spy Museum!

What I Learned From My Lottery Round… at Augusta National (Brendan Porath)

The Kafkaesque journey… Of the Oakland A’s (New Yorker)

The prized recruit of VA Republicans… Is concerned about witchcraft. Seriously.

…and in Minnesota… The senate nominee shows how little the GOP cares about candidate quality (Star Tribune).

In area news… DC-area man’s journey from ‘grill guy’ to smokin’ barbecue business owner (WTOP).

…and back in Cleveland… The Haslams are holding Cleveland hostage with Browns Stadium dilemma, argues Justice B. Hill (Cleveland.com).

RIP Alice Stewart… The CNN contributor and longtime GOP communicator died this weekend at 58.

Brent Bozzell IV is going to prison… For four years. I would have preferred more, but I’ll take it. I’m glad a son of a conservative movement scion wasn’t able to avoid justice. (NBC)

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.