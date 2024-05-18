The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Documenting January 6
Documenting January 6

Sean Fine and Andrea Nix Fine on showing what happened on 'The Sixth.'
Sonny Bunch
May 18, 2024
Transcript
Freelance photographer Mel D. Cole (‘The Sixth’)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Sean Fine and Andrea Nix-Fine to discuss their searing look at the assault on the Capitol on January 6 perpetrated by supporters of Donald Trump attempting to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. We discussed how they got their footage, why the events are being memory-holed by embarrassed Republican politicians, and how you can help spread the word about this documentary so people aren’t allowed to forget what, and who, they’re supporting when they support Donald Trump. If this interview gets your blood boiling like it got mine boiling, you can watch The Sixth on your VOD provider of choice. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend.

Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
