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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

"Author and radio host Eric Metaxas—long one of the most insufferable voices on the Christian right—exulted that “it’s hard to believe it took two centuries for the Lord to raise up a great man to bring that ballroom finally to stand where it needs to stand.”"

< Tim rubs his temples >

Does anyone else realize how truly insane and unhinged this statement is? Out of all the souls who have ever wandered this earth throughout all of time, Metaxas will have you believe that Our Creator was waiting for *exactly* this time and place to "raise up" the biggest fuckin' moral degenerate to ever hold office in the United States. And since the target audience for blasphemy has the collective critical thinking skills of a paper clip, they don't even bother to question it.

Hey, Eric...are you sure it's The Lord you're speaking for?

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Travis's avatar
Travis
2h

"The Americans may have the wristwatches, but we have the time": Iran Edition

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