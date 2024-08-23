Recently in The Bulwark:

Tonight at 11:15 Eastern, or whenever Vice President Harris is done speaking, join A.B. Stoddard, Marc Caputo, and Sonny Bunch, as they break down the grand finale of the 2024 Democratic Convention.

Happy Thursday! Sleep is on the horizon as the electric Democratic convention comes to a close. Like the GOP convention, I have watched nearly every minute, and in every way, the Dems have delivered. Music? Excellent. Speaker caliber? Great (with one or two exceptions). The biopic videos? Next level good.

It hasn’t been easy to fall asleep, and that’s because it has been a fundamentally great convention. Perhaps it appealed to me because, compared to the GOP Circus, it was normal. In some ways, it reminded me of old GOP conventions of yore.

A friend/RVAT voter I chatted with earlier today agrees: “It *feels* like they are trying to reach out to people like us.” Efforts were made, and voters noticed.

What a career, Joey Votto… I’m sad to have missed his tenure here, and that his comeback plans didn’t pan out, but he was always my favorite Cincinnati Red from afar, and he’ll now always and only have been one. Here’s a look his colorful career. Here’s a CBC interview on his long career here.

In local news… Hulk Hogan is in town, hawking a new beer. He told an Enquirer reporter at a local Kroger he often gets Skyline chili while in Florida, and that he’s paid attention to the Democrats’ Convention, saying:

"I've watched bits and pieces of it," he said about the Democratic National Convention, which started Monday and ends tonight. "There's a lot of positive stuff. Lots of positive response. But I'm with Trump, so that's all I can say."

Sounds like The Hulkster wants to sell some beer.

The end of Nighttown… The historic Cleveland bar tried a second act, and it didn’t succeed. RIP. (Scene)

JD Vance… Is he worse at small talk than Ron DeSantis? Amazingly, yes. Way worse. Watch him order donuts and tell me I am wrong.

Speaking of Ron DeSantis… The guy who campaigned on Making America Florida is having trouble remaking Florida, after a night of disappointing primary losses (NBC).

Womp womp… Missouri AG Andrew Bailey got slapped with an injunction in his partisan legal attack on liberal outlet / GOP boogeyman Media Matters. All to be a lackey for Elon Musk’s feelies, no less.

Move over, Trumpy Bear… It’s time for Trumpy Trout™, which is apparently a real thing. I kind of want to buy one for our friend and former colleague Matt Labash, but have a feeling they might end up at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the not too distant future.

VP Harris and Doug Emhoff.. Are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today, no less.

When the Demons Come… Will Selber and a Journey into Despair.

Former Oath Keepers Lawyer Pleads Guilty… to Tampering With Jan. 6 Evidence (NYT)

