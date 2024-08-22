Playback speed
The Swift Turnaround of the Democratic Party (with Sophia Nelson and Dr. Jason Johnson)

Aug 22, 2024
2
For this DNC-week barbershop edition of the podcast, Michael Steele speaks with political analysts Sophia Nelson and Dr. Jason Johnson. They discuss the Democratic Party turning from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris, Project 2025, how JD Vance has changed his personality to make himself more attractive to MAGA, Rep. Nancy Mace's controversial comments, and the shift to men like Doug Emhoff being proud of their successful female partners.

Watch, listen and leave a comment.

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
Video
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
