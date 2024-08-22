The Swift Turnaround of the Democratic Party (with Sophia Nelson and Dr. Jason Johnson)

For this DNC-week barbershop edition of the podcast, Michael Steele speaks with political analysts Sophia Nelson and Dr. Jason Johnson. They discuss the Democratic Party turning from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris, Project 2025, how JD Vance has changed his personality to make himself more attractive to MAGA, Rep. Nancy Mace's controversial comments, and the shift to men like Doug Emhoff being proud of their successful female partners.

