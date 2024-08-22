Playback speed
Share post
Al Franken: Mind Your Own Damn Business

Tim Miller
Aug 22, 2024
∙ Paid
12
The former senator from Minnesota recounts his early fandom for Tim Walz and how he won an unlikely congressional race in 2006. Plus, Kamala finding her footing, the cowardly Republicans who are shying away from endorsing her, a floundering Trump, and Franken's 70s-era comedy.

Al Franken joins Tim Miller.

show notes:

The 1976 SNL episode featuring Al and Elliott Gould's skit; costs $1.99 to watch

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
