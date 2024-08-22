Al Franken: Mind Your Own Damn Business

The former senator from Minnesota recounts his early fandom for Tim Walz and how he won an unlikely congressional race in 2006. Plus, Kamala finding her footing, the cowardly Republicans who are shying away from endorsing her, a floundering Trump, and Franken's 70s-era comedy.
Al Franken joins Tim Miller.
The 1976 SNL episode featuring Al and Elliott Gould's skit; costs $1.99 to watch
