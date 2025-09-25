The Bulwark

Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
just now

If you missed Sarah's video with Lawfare's Ben Wittes on the coming Comey indictment, it's excellent. One thing that stood out to me was Wittes's suggestion that if Comey is indicted, he can request a speedy trial.

My understanding is that defense teams rarely employ this tactic because they're the ones playing catch-up. The government can spend months or even years getting its ducks in a row before indicting someone. But in this case, the government's case is a mess, and the U.S. attorney leading the prosecution is an insurance lawyer from Florida who has never prosecuted a case before.

I'm not a lawyer, but I think Wittes's idea is genius. Force the government to prove its case TODAY. Don't give them months or years to get their ducks in a row. Embarrass this insurance layer cum U.S. attorney so badly that the name Halligan becomes synonymous with prosecutorial incompetence.

Jessica Elsener יסכה's avatar
Jessica Elsener יסכה
just now

Another Shana Tova to you, Bill. I hope you got plenty of Apple, honey, and challah.

