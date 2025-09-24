Angie Craig and Glenn Thrush: Don’t Be Called Weak Sauce

A government shutdown creeps closer as President Trump cancels a meeting with Democratic leaders. Former Vice President Kamala Harris embarks on a press tour to promote a score settling book about her campaign. Plus, Trump taps one of his former personal lawyers to replace a U.S. attorney he dismissed for not targeting his political enemies after publicly calling on the Justice Department to move against people he thinks wronged him. In a two-part episode, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) joins Tim Miller to talk about her race for the Senate and how Democrats can dig themselves out of a hole nationwide. And Glenn Thrush of The New York Times joins the show to talk about his reporting on Trump’s escalating pressure on the Justice Department.

