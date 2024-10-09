The information ecosystem is getting crazier than ever: The monster Trump created must be fed, even when the lies are too much for some MAGA members of Congress. Meanwhile, the disinfo around storm relief efforts have to be nipped in the bud, and Team Kamala needs to get their sharp elbows out for the final weeks. Plus, how a doc about Carville evolved …
James Carville: We Just Have to Win
James Carville: We Just Have to Win
Oct 09, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
