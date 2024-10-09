Playback speed
James Carville: We Just Have to Win

Tim Miller
and
James Carville
Oct 09, 2024
The information ecosystem is getting crazier than ever: The monster Trump created must be fed, even when the lies are too much for some MAGA members of Congress. Meanwhile, the disinfo around storm relief efforts have to be nipped in the bud, and Team Kamala needs to get their sharp elbows out for the final weeks. Plus, how a doc about Carville evolved …

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Appears in episode
James Carville
Writes Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt Subscribe
Tim Miller
