Democratic Memo Warns That “Abolish ICE” Is Politically Toxic

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein and Lauren Egan
Jan 14, 2026
Sam Stein talks with Lauren Egan about her scoop on a new Democratic memo warning lawmakers to steer clear of “Abolish ICE.” They give their takes on the latest polling on ICE, political fear from voters, and why Democrats seem unwilling to use funding leverage even as public opinion shifts.

Dems Are Begging Their Own to Drop ‘Abolish ICE’

Half of Americans think ICE is making American cities less safe, CNN poll finds

More Americans view the ICE shooting in Minnesota as unjustified than say it is justified

‘Disgusting’: Minnesota Senate Race Gets Hostile After ICE Shooting

