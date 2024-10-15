Playback speed
Share post
Jason Calacanis: The Civil War in Silicon Valley

Bonus Episode
Tim Miller
Oct 15, 2024
∙ Paid
3
Trump used to be considered an existential threat throughout Silicon Valley, but now the tech world is split between Mark Cuban and Reid Hoffman on one side, and Elon and David Sacks on the latter. Elon & David's All-In Podcast friend "J-Cal" is on the fence. He explains that the Trump side's grievance has to do with Elizabeth Warren, socialism, DEI, th…

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
