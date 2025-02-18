Recently in The Bulwark:

BILL KRISTOL & ANDREW EGGER: Breaking Things Faster Than You Can Read About It

Vice President JD Vance speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

JD VANCE’S VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBUT on the international scene—his belligerent February 14 speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which he chided Europeans for their failings on democracy and free speech—elicited strong reactions from current and former European leaders as well as effusions of joy on the American right. (“Almost Reaganesque,” the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway asserted on Fox News. Funny, I don’t remember Ronald Reagan ripping into America’s European allies while giving the dictator in the Kremlin a pass.) Vance’s culture-war tirade was not only pointlessly confrontational and ill-informed; it was also delivered at a moment when lectures on democracy from America have inevitable “Physician, heal thyself” overtones. Case in point: The day after Vance’s lecture, the president of the United States declared himself a national savior who doesn’t have to worry about little things like laws when he’s busy saving the country.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! Hopefully the storms were not too much for you over the weekend. The flooding was intense in places here, and a number of our tri-state neighbors died.

Today’s Overtime will be shorter than usual.

A Delta flight in Toronto… Ended up wingless and on its back today (NYT🎁). Thankfully, nobody died. What a miracle. If you’re a plane geek or just curious as to the how, FlightRadar has more for you.

Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff… just weeks after fatal DC plane crash (AP)

This Small Rust-Belt City Holds the Secret to Democrats’ Latino Woes… At The New Republic, Greg Sargent writes: “Latino voters shifted dramatically toward Trump in the last election. Reading, Pennsylvania offers a clue to how Democrats can claw them back.”

Dear Europe: Trump and Vance do not speak for us… A letter from Dan Rodricks to our allies in Germany, Ukraine and throughout the continent.

I was a Jan. 6 juror…. What I learned surprised me, writes Lauren Ober in The Washington Post 🎁.

Trump amends CBS ’60 Minutes’ lawsuit… and demands $20 billion, as serious people do (LATimes).

“Just in time for the Republicans in the Senate to make one of the most destructive confirmations in U.S. history…” here is the finale of Ball of Thread, a series about Ka$h Patel.

