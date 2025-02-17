Playback speed
Debunking Populist Myths

Mona Charen
Feb 17, 2025
AEI's Michael Strain analyzes the mistakes left and right make about middle class stagnation, quality of life, and other matters. Plus, what is risked when Trump/Musk attack foundational institutions.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. Ad-free editions are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here, or find it wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

References:

  • The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It) by Michael Strain

  • Elizabeth Warren & Bill de Blasio – Critique of middle-class decline.

  • Josh Hawley – Comment on wage stagnation.

  • David Autor's "China Shock" Paper – Study on trade-induced job losses.

  • Robert Bork’s Antitrust Theories – Influence on U.S. competition policy.

  • Smoot-Hawley Tariffs – Historical reference to the consequences of trade protectionism.

  • Occupy Wall Street & Tea Party Movements – Examples of populist political reactions.

  • Federal Job Training Programs – Discussion on their past inefficacy and recent improvements.

