Debunking Populist Myths

AEI's Michael Strain analyzes the mistakes left and right make about middle class stagnation, quality of life, and other matters. Plus, what is risked when Trump/Musk attack foundational institutions.
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. Ad-free editions are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members. Add the show to your player of choice, here, or find it wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.
References:
The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It) by Michael Strain
Elizabeth Warren & Bill de Blasio – Critique of middle-class decline.
Josh Hawley – Comment on wage stagnation.
David Autor's "China Shock" Paper – Study on trade-induced job losses.
Robert Bork’s Antitrust Theories – Influence on U.S. competition policy.
Smoot-Hawley Tariffs – Historical reference to the consequences of trade protectionism.
Occupy Wall Street & Tea Party Movements – Examples of populist political reactions.
Federal Job Training Programs – Discussion on their past inefficacy and recent improvements.