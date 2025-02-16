End the Tech Overlords' Self-Protection Racket (with Chris Hughes)

Since the ‘90s, tech companies have been virtually immune from lawsuits over what’s posted on their platforms, even though their algorithms are amplifying misinformation, hate, and dangerous content that incites violence. Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes tells John that the public would never agree to a blanket liability shield for industries like banking, airlines, food, and pharmaceuticals—and it is high time that Section 230 gets scrapped.

Chris Hughes joins John Avlon.

