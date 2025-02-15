Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2

I'm All For Deportations, But... (with Adrian Carrasquillo)

Sarah Longwell
and
Adrian Carrasquillo
Feb 15, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Plenty of the newest Donald Trump voters wanted him to fix the border, and to deport criminals. Some are excited by what they're seeing, and some are getting more than they bargained for. Bulwark immigration correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo joins Sarah to discuss voter reactions, and the latest developments in Trump's immigration regime.

Leave a comment

By Adrian Carrasquillo:
The Border Debate Is Over. Dems Lost.
Inside Trump World’s Plans To Gloss Up Mass Deportations
Trump’s Deportation Dragnet Widens and Puerto Ricans Are Getting Caught in It
Trump Wants to ‘End’ Sanctuary Cities. This Mayor Has a Different Idea.
Trump Turns Schools Into an Immigration Battleground

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adrian Carrasquillo
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Winners Make Policy, Losers Go Home (with Adam Jentleson)
  Sarah Longwell
At Least He's Doing Something (with Sam Stein)
  Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein
Getting Out of Our Corners (with Amanda Carpenter)
  Sarah Longwell and Amanda Carpenter
The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Not Like a Newscast (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Hate Was Up But Prices Were Down (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell
An 'Unserious' Show (with Jonathan V. Last)
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last