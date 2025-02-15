I'm All For Deportations, But... (with Adrian Carrasquillo)

Plenty of the newest Donald Trump voters wanted him to fix the border, and to deport criminals. Some are excited by what they're seeing, and some are getting more than they bargained for. Bulwark immigration correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo joins Sarah to discuss voter reactions, and the latest developments in Trump's immigration regime.

Leave a comment

By Adrian Carrasquillo:

The Border Debate Is Over. Dems Lost.

Inside Trump World’s Plans To Gloss Up Mass Deportations

Trump’s Deportation Dragnet Widens and Puerto Ricans Are Getting Caught in It

Trump Wants to ‘End’ Sanctuary Cities. This Mayor Has a Different Idea.

Trump Turns Schools Into an Immigration Battleground

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.