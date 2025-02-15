The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
How to Make a Microbudget Movie
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:09:22
-1:09:22

How to Make a Microbudget Movie

Jake VanKersen on directing a $20,000 independent feature.
Sonny Bunch
Feb 15, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
‘I Agree With You’ (Fortified Films)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Jake VerKesen—some of you in the comments might know him by his handle, Jake VK—on the long and winding road to turning an idea for a micro-budgeted indie movie like I Agree With You from a dream into a reality. We discuss the paperwork, the delays, the fundraising, the shooting, the food, the editing, and, finally, the showing, that goes into getting an indie movie made and delivered to the people.

As discussed on the episode, the movie’s not out just yet, but hopefully y’all will get a chance to see it soon. You can follow the film’s progress on its Substack and add I Agree With You to your Letterboxd watchlist. I hope you check it out. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Documenting Horror
  Sonny Bunch
How Tariffs Will Make Movies More Expensive
  Sonny Bunch
Why Is Gaming Underperforming Expectations?
  Sonny Bunch
Revisiting 'Inglourious Basterds'
  Sonny Bunch
Awards Season in Flux
  Sonny Bunch
The Fascinating Legacy of 'Yacht Rock'
  Sonny Bunch
Everything There Is to Know About Star Wars
  Sonny Bunch