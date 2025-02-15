How to Make a Microbudget Movie

‘I Agree With You’ (Fortified Films)

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Jake VerKesen—some of you in the comments might know him by his handle, Jake VK—on the long and winding road to turning an idea for a micro-budgeted indie movie like I Agree With You from a dream into a reality. We discuss the paperwork, the delays, the fundraising, the shooting, the food, the editing, and, finally, the showing, that goes into getting an indie movie made and delivered to the people.

As discussed on the episode, the movie’s not out just yet, but hopefully y’all will get a chance to see it soon. You can follow the film’s progress on its Substack and add I Agree With You to your Letterboxd watchlist. I hope you check it out. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

