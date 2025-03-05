Playback speed
Jim Acosta: Trump Can't Take the Heat

Tim Miller
and
Jim Acosta
Mar 05, 2025
Once upon a time, presidents used to take tough questions from the press, but the current White House occupant can't handle any scrutiny from cantankerous reporters. And on his sad and sulking days, he needs warm and fuzzy Newsmax in the press pool to envelop him with flattery. Meanwhile, the joint session of Congress address has become basically pointl…

