Joe Manchin: The Man in the Middle

The former senator and former Dem has some not-very-nice things to say about Schumer and Obama—as well as progressives—who he blames for hounding Biden to move left and diminishing his will to fight. And while he's proud he helped protect the filibuster while he was in the Senate, Republicans just invoked the nuclear option to get Trump's nominees approved. Plus, what's with all the Confederate flags in West Virginia? And why aren't West Virginians more angry that conditions in the state have not improved since flipping red under Trump?
Sen. Joe Manchin joins Tim Miller.
show notes
Sen. Manchin's new book, "Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense"
