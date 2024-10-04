John Dickerson: Hero Story

Liz Cheney sticks to her values under incredible pressure in an old-fashioned Republican way. And she reminded us that Jan 6 is not in the past—but is directly tied to the threat from a presidency where loyalty is built around a lie. Plus, the politicizing of FEMA, Trump's baiting of the media to fact check, more Megyn derangement syndrome, and the longshoremen and job automation.

John Dickerson joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

