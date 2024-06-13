Republicans had a tête-à-tête with Trump to remind him how, if he wins, he should extend the tax cuts before he gets tied up with punishing all his enemies. Meanwhile, should Biden suggest extending the tax cuts so CEOs can end their flirtation with authoritarianism? Plus, the value of 'agreeing to disagree' in the pro-democracy coalition. JVL and Protect Democracy's Ben Raderstorf join guest host Amanda Carpenter.
show notes:
Protect Democracy's "If you can keep it" newsletter
JVL's newsletter piece on Truth Social
JVL's newsletter piece on the Epoch Times
Jonathan V. Last and Ben Raderstorf: Retribution Agenda