Jonathan V. Last and Carol Leonnig: The Danger of a Weakened Bully

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Nov 06, 2025
Trump took it on the chin in Tuesday’s elections, SCOTUS sounds skeptical about his tariffs, and his plan to ‘gerry-rig’ the midterms looks like it is slipping away—but he is still the most powerful president since FDR. And murmurs about a lame duck may prompt him to take even more extreme actions. Plus, the still infuriating inability to hold Trump accountable for trying to steal the 2020 election, and the long-term damage he has done to the DOJ.

Carol Leonnig and JVL join Tim Miller.

