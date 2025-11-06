Jonathan V. Last and Carol Leonnig: The Danger of a Weakened Bully

Trump took it on the chin in Tuesday’s elections, SCOTUS sounds skeptical about his tariffs, and his plan to ‘gerry-rig’ the midterms looks like it is slipping away—but he is still the most powerful president since FDR. And murmurs about a lame duck may prompt him to take even more extreme actions. Plus, the still infuriating inability to hold Trump accountable for trying to steal the 2020 election, and the long-term damage he has done to the DOJ.
Carol Leonnig and JVL join Tim Miller.
Carol's new book, "Injustice" on the DOJ, Merrick Garland, and the Jack Smith investigations
