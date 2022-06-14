The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Jurassic World Dominion' Review
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:16
-38:16

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

'Jurassic World Dominion' Review

Plus: Racism, Star Wars, and the media-industrial complex.
Sonny Bunch
Jun 14, 2022
∙ Paid
4
Share

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the ways in which entertainment companies and the media inadvertently highlight and promote marginalized racists, a phenomenon noted by Kat Rosenfield in this essay for Unherd. And then the gang reviews Jurassic World Dominion, …

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
An Unsettling 'Presence'
  Sonny Bunch
RIP, David Lynch
  Sonny Bunch
'September 5,' Working Amidst Terror
  Sonny Bunch
'The Brutalist,' a Near Masterpiece
  Sonny Bunch
The Vampyr!
  Sonny Bunch
Is 'Nosferatu' a Yes from Us?
  Sonny Bunch
Bringing the Sixties to Life Today
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of Bob Dylan
  Sonny Bunch