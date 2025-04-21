Playback speed
Knives Out For Hegseth!

Tim Miller
Apr 21, 2025
Tim Miller takes on the latest disaster involving Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Hegseth was caught in another explosive Signal chat scandal—this time sharing sensitive military intel with his Fox News producer wife, personal lawyer, and even his brother. Meanwhile, a blistering Politico op-ed from a former Hegseth ally reveals growing distrust within Trump’s inner circle.

