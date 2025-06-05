The Bulwark

69
23

Trump Goes Nuclear on Elon Musk in Oval Office Freakout!

Andrew Egger
Tim Miller
Jun 05, 2025
69
23
Trump publicly attacks Elon Musk during a White House press conference, accusing him of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and blaming him for turning hostile. Musk fires back online, claiming Trump owes him credit for GOP victories. The feud exposes personal grudges, ego clashes, and policy tensions, especially over electric vehicle subsidies and a controversial bill. Trump makes a chilling comparison between the Ukraine war and a playground fight, drawing widespread criticism.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

