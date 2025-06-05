Trump Goes Nuclear on Elon Musk in Oval Office Freakout!

Trump publicly attacks Elon Musk during a White House press conference, accusing him of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and blaming him for turning hostile. Musk fires back online, claiming Trump owes him credit for GOP victories. The feud exposes personal grudges, ego clashes, and policy tensions, especially over electric vehicle subsidies and a controversial bill. Trump makes a chilling comparison between the Ukraine war and a playground fight, drawing widespread criticism.

