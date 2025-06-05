The Bulwark

Trump on the Epstein list? Elon Drops a Bomb on Trump.

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Sarah Longwell
Jun 05, 2025
Trump publicly attacks Elon Musk during a White House press conference, accusing him of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" and blaming him for turning hostile. Musk fires back online, claiming Trump owes him credit for GOP victories. The feud exposes personal grudges, ego clashes, and policy tensions, especially over electric vehicle subsidies and a controver…

