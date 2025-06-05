The Bulwark

ICE Tore Their Family Apart. But It Didn't Kill Their Love.

Adrian Carrasquillo's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Adrian Carrasquillo
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 05, 2025
Andrew Egger and Adrian Carrasquillo discuss Adrian’s story on a real family caught in the immigration system, where a sudden ICE raid tore their lives apart, leaving a wife behind to navigate fear, lawyers, and an uncertain future.

See the full report and what happened to the family here: Love in the Time of Self-Deportation

