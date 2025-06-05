ICE Tore Their Family Apart. But It Didn't Kill Their Love.

Andrew Egger and Adrian Carrasquillo discuss Adrian’s story on a real family caught in the immigration system, where a sudden ICE raid tore their lives apart, leaving a wife behind to navigate fear, lawyers, and an uncertain future.

See the full report and what happened to the family here: Love in the Time of Self-Deportation

