The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
23
61

Masked Agents Violently Beat Father of US Marines, Shove Into Unmarked Vehicle

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 23, 2025
23
61
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller discusses disturbing footage of the brutal beating, pepper spraying and detainment of father of three Marines by masked men in U.S. Border Patrol vests while working his landscaping job in Santa Ana, CA.

Footage from @santaanaproblems on Instagram

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture