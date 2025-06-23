Masked Agents Violently Beat Father of US Marines, Shove Into Unmarked Vehicle

Tim Miller discusses disturbing footage of the brutal beating, pepper spraying and detainment of father of three Marines by masked men in U.S. Border Patrol vests while working his landscaping job in Santa Ana, CA.

Footage from @santaanaproblems on Instagram



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.