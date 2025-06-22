The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
20
28

“I Found Out on Twitter”: Trump Kept Congress In The Dark on Iran Strikes

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Jun 22, 2025
∙ Paid
20
28
Share

Sam Stein and Rep. Jim Himes break down the administration’s decision to bypass Congress before striking Iran. They explore the constitutional concerns, the risk to U.S. troops, and what might come next.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture