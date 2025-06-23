Tim, Sarah and JVL React to Iran Firing Missiles at U.S. Bases

Iran officially retaliated today after the U.S. bombed nuclear sites in the country over the weekend. Tim, Sarah and JVL reacted to it live and chatted further about Lisa Murkowski and the NYC mayoral race.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.