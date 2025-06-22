The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10
6

Bulwark on Sunday: Why Trump’s Iran Strike Matters Now

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
The Bulwark's avatar
The Bulwark
Jun 22, 2025
10
6
Share
Transcript

Bill Kristol and Eric Edelman break down the Iran strike, the decision to bypass Congress, and what it reveals about America's foreign policy and future.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture