Bill Kristol and Eric Edelman break down the Iran strike, the decision to bypass Congress, and what it reveals about America's foreign policy and future.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Bulwark on Sunday: Why Trump’s Iran Strike Matters Now
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jun 22, 2025
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post