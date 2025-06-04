The Bulwark

The Bulwark

$5,000 “DOGE Checks" Scam REVEALED!

Jun 04, 2025
2
9
A shady pro-Trump PAC is scamming supporters with fake “Doge Checks,” claiming people can receive $5,000 payouts. In reality, it’s a scam backed by some big names to trick vulnerable donors out of their money.

Morning Shots - A Gross and Brazen ‘DOGE Check’ Scam

