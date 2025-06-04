The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
22
16

Elon Musk Trashes Trump’s Budget

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Jun 04, 2025
∙ Paid
22
16
Share

Sarah Longwell breaks down the dramatic breakup between Elon Musk and Donald Trump and how this clash could fracture the MAGA coalition and reshape Republican politics.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture