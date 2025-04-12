Playback speed


Liberal Bro Codes & MAGA Cancel Culture

Tim Miller
Apr 12, 2025
1
5
Tim and Cam welcome Harry Sisson to FYPod to discuss absurdity that is the conservative defense of President Trump's economic policies, the horror of his administration's immigration policies, Harry's strong support for former President Biden as an influencer in 2024, and his recent controversy around his snapchat conversation with multiple women.

Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
