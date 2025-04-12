Liberal Bro Codes & MAGA Cancel Culture

Tim and Cam welcome Harry Sisson to FYPod to discuss absurdity that is the conservative defense of President Trump's economic policies, the horror of his administration's immigration policies, Harry's strong support for former President Biden as an influencer in 2024, and his recent controversy around his snapchat conversation with multiple women.

