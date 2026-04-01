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Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
4d

> "... Elon Musk’s posse of tweaky manlets ..."

Jane Austen? Mark Twain? Oscare Wilde? Voltaire? Eat your hearts out!

Egger is our moment's witty wordsmith.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
4dEdited

“BREAKING NATO: President Trump told the Telegraph that he’s considering withdrawing the United States from NATO, saying his decision is “beyond reconsideration.” He told the British newspaper that the United Kingdom doesn’t have a navy—which is false—and said of the most successful alliance in the history of the world: “I was never swayed by Nato. I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way.””

This is what winning looks like of your goals are to destroy the current rule based world order. This is Chaos theory in its essence. Put a reckless and impulsive lunatic in charge. Fill his administration with the cosplay cabinet from hell, and destroy every treaty, and ally relationship which has kept this nation safe, and the richest in the modern world.

Additionally, he’s doing this while actively destroying our government from within: Destroyed the rule of law. Consolidation of key industries; media, social media, energy, banking, etc…

Trump and his cosplay cabinet from hell are just the bright, shiny objects; the real damage is being conducted far from prying eyes. And as for Trump’s Machiavellian Svengali’s—this is exactly what winning looks like if your goals is to destroy our position as the reserve currency of the world; creating a digital currency so a few can’t control the rest of us: Three Spheres of Influence! IMHO…:)

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