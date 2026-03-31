Kristi Noem's Husband Isn’t the Problem

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL get into the wild new scandal involving Kristi Noem’s husband—and why the story isn’t what people think it is.



They also discuss Trump’s chaotic handling of the Iran conflict, the political fallout at home, and whether his support is starting to crack. Plus: Lindsey Graham’s surreal Disney detour, protests across the country, CPAC’s decline, and JD Vance’s latest reinvention.



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