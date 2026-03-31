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Kristi Noem's Husband Isn’t the Problem

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last, Tim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
Mar 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and JVL get into the wild new scandal involving Kristi Noem’s husband—and why the story isn’t what people think it is.

They also discuss Trump’s chaotic handling of the Iran conflict, the political fallout at home, and whether his support is starting to crack. Plus: Lindsey Graham’s surreal Disney detour, protests across the country, CPAC’s decline, and JD Vance’s latest reinvention.

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JVL’s newsletter, The Triad, has been nominated for a Webby Award in the Best Email Newsletter: Business, News & Technology category. Even if you don’t read it regularly—like some best friends—you can vote to give our very own JVL the W.

Every votes counts: Vote here for Best Email Newsletter

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This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Click the learn about setting up this show, ad-free, on your podcast player of choice. Or watch in the new Bulwark App—available now in the Apple and Google App stores.

You can find The Next Level wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here. And help more people find this show by leaving us a review and ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

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