Court Orders Trump to Stop Construction on His Beloved Ballroom

Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on a judge’s decision to halt Donald Trump’s plan to build a massive White House ballroom, Trump’s fixation on the project, how often he brings it up in public, and the bizarre moments where it overtakes everything else—even during major national and global events.



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