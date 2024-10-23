Recently in The Bulwark:

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

ON MONDAY, AT A CAMPAIGN EVENT for Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, Charlie Sykes asked Liz Cheney an important question. Sykes, my friend and former colleague at The Bulwark, brought up this past Sunday’s Meet the Press, in which Sen. Lindsey Graham chastised Cheney and other conservatives for supporting Harris. He challenged Cheney to respond. “Well, don’t listen to Lindsey Graham, number one,” Cheney replied. “It’s good life advice.” Harris, who was sitting next to Cheney, laughed. It was a good line.

DONALD TRUMP IS THE CLOSEST THING to an authoritarian that the United States has had in its highest office, and he has gone from bad to worse in the four years since his defeat in November 2020: attempting to steal that election, inciting an insurrection, then launching a presidential campaign built on lies and promises to use the immense power of the federal government against immigrants and his political foes. So why are so many libertarians—who prize protecting individuals from state tyranny—pulling their punches in strenuously resisting him?

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

WHEN GEN. JOHN KELLY WENT PUBLIC about Trump’s praise for Hitler and his fears about a dictatorial second Trump term, he joined a growing list of former Trump officials ringing the alarm. He also sparked what has become a pathetic if not predictable pattern, in which a chorus of Trump sycophants obediently rush forward to explain away the alarming revelation and impugn the witness’s credibility. Here’s reliable Trump lickspittle Scott Jennings telling us that Kelly probably made the whole thing up and that the real Hitlers are on college campuses. Trump apologist ​​Ryan James Girdusky said, “I, honest to God, like most Americans, do not care about Gen. Kelly’s farewell tour.”

DONALD TRUMP HAS BEEN WAXING nostalgic about the 1890s these past few weeks. “Our country,” he says of that decade, “was probably . . . the wealthiest it ever was because it was a system of tariffs.” His love of the era has become so pronounced that it’s now a fixture of his stump speech, meant to defend the massive tariffs now central to the economic platform he’s promising in a second term. There’s just one problem: Trump’s comments are historically oblivious, evincing no awareness of the depression of the 1890s, whose severity was owed, in part, to the protectionist tariffs he praises.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! October surprises don’t seem to exist in the mind of the MAGA voter base, yet another Trump accuser has come forward. 12 days to go!

Life imitates Veep… Again. And again.

DOJ sends Musk PAC… a warning letter (24Sight)

Sec. Ann Veneman’s case… For Kamala Harris.

A Christian Gun Cult… Holds a Trump Festival (Amanda Moore, The Nation)

Trump’s plan… to abuse the vacancies act if he gets a second term (The Hill)

What If Suburbia… Still Looked Like This? Addison Del Mastro takes a close look at an ordinary piece of "old suburbia" in Ballston, VA, where I spent a lot of time in the early aughts.

'I just don't understand'… Up to 20 Frisch's in Greater Cincinnati in jeopardy of eviction.

Donald Trump campaign manager… shared posts in 2021 saying Trump’s lies caused the violence on January 6 (CNN).

