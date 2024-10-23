Playback speed
All the Fascist's Men

Sarah Longwell
,
Tim Miller
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Oct 23, 2024
11
7
The gang reacts to the revelations that Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff during his administration, believe the former president is a fascist and admired Adolf Hitler’s generals.

This should be the October surprise, but the media seems incapable of treating it with the time and gravity the news requires. Meanwhile, Trump’s defenders claim Kelly to be a liar or minimize the disqualifying nature of the general’s testimony.

This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
