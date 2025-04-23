The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
28
21

Panic! At The Dow Lows

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 23, 2025
∙ Paid
28
21
Share

The gang break down the latest developments in the market, and how it’s sent the Trump administration into panic mode. Plus, Trump loses grounds in new immigration polling, Tesla might be unsalvageable, and Pete Buttigieg takes on the manosphere.

Buy tickets to our live shows in Chicago (May 28) and Nashville (May 29) here.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

This ad-free video version of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

You can add The Next Level to your podcast player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture