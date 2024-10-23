Playback speed
Jeffrey Goldberg and Catherine Rampell: The Un-American

Tim Miller
Oct 23, 2024
∙ Paid
4
1
Share

Donald Trump doesn't share our values or our norms, and he wants the privilege of being able to shoot down Americans in the street. And former officials who worked in his administration are frightened about what he could do to the country. Meanwhile, all the Hitler talk drowns out any talk about Kamala's proposed policies, which are more popular than p…

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
