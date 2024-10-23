Donald Trump doesn't share our values or our norms, and he wants the privilege of being able to shoot down Americans in the street. And former officials who worked in his administration are frightened about what he could do to the country. Meanwhile, all the Hitler talk drowns out any talk about Kamala's proposed policies, which are more popular than p…
Share this post
Jeffrey Goldberg and Catherine Rampell: The Un-American
www.thebulwark.com
Jeffrey Goldberg and Catherine Rampell: The Un-American
Oct 23, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes