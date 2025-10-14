The Bulwark

The Bulwark

LIVE: Cowards, Billionaires & Broken Politics

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Oct 14, 2025
Live from New York, Sarah Longwell, JVL and Tim Miller tear into America’s culture of cowardice—from billionaires hiding in Hawaii to Merrick Garland’s endless hesitation. They discuss into how Trump’s intimidation works, why “lawfare” backfired, and why too many Democrats STILL seem afraid to fight.

Note: This was recorded on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

