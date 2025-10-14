LIVE: Cowards, Billionaires & Broken Politics

Live from New York, Sarah Longwell, JVL and Tim Miller tear into America’s culture of cowardice—from billionaires hiding in Hawaii to Merrick Garland’s endless hesitation. They discuss into how Trump’s intimidation works, why “lawfare” backfired, and why too many Democrats STILL seem afraid to fight.
Note: This was recorded on Saturday, October 11, 2025.
